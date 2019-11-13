Afternoon thundershowers in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara districts after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Hence, showers may spread to the Western and North-western provinces, the Department said further.

Fairly heavy falls about 50-75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Light showers can be expected in Eastern coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Few showers may occur in the sea areas to the East of the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.