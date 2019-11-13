Death row inmates protest demanding Presidential pardon continues

November 13, 2019   09:33 am

-

The protest launched by four death row inmates on top of the Welikada Prison’s roof demanding Presidential pardon is still ongoing.

Two inmates began the protest two days ago, stressing that if the murder convict of the Royal Park incident can be granted with a Presidential pardon, they too be released the same way.

As of now, two other death row inmates have also joined the protest.

Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death over the Royal Park murder case in 2005, has been released on presidential Pardon, on Saturday (November 09).

Shramantha Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national, Yvonne Jonsson on July 1, 2005.

In 2012, the Appeals Court overturned the sentence on Shramantha Jayamaha from 12 years to a death sentence. In October 2013, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence given by the Appeals Court to Shramantha Jayamaha.

