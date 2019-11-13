Prez poll campaigning banned from midnight today

-

All campaign activities for the Presidential Election 2019 are set to conclude by midnight today (13).

The Election Commission urged the presidential candidates not to carry out any promotional activities via social media platforms.

Publishing election propaganda materials of Presidential candidates either through printed or digital media has been banned starting from 12.00 am tonight.

The Election Commission, however, said legal action cannot directly be taken against carrying out election campaigns via social media.

If written evidence of such activities is received, the Election Commission is all set to seek legal action against them.