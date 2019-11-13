Only local products will be used for State constructions - Gotabaya

-

Presidential hopeful of SLPP Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, under his administration, only local products will be used for the construction activities of the State.

Even during the former administration under Mahinda Rajapaksa also made use of local bricks and tiles for the constructions carried out by the government, the former Defence Secretary said addressing a rally at Dankotuwa yesterday (12).

Gotabaya said his government will expand this system and take measures to supply clay, the major raw material used to produce bricks and tiles, for the manufacturers.

While addressing a rally held at Minuwangoda yesterday (12), the presidential hopeful stated that he would provide the opportunity for every student in this country to pursue university education in order to make Sri Lanka a centre of intelligence.

He further pointed out that Gampaha district must also be made a centre of intellectuals.

“There are a very little number of students entering local universities and this situation is not good,” Gotabaya stressed.

Pledging changes to this situation, Gotabaya said he would make a huge investment for the education sector so that every student can gain access to university education.