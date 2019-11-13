Inquiry launched into rejection of Valvettithurai Police postal vote applications

-

An investigation has been launched into the rejection of postal vote applications by the Valvettithurai police for the Presidential Election 2019, the Police Media Spokesman’s Office said.

Reportedly, the Valvettithurai police had submitted 54 applications for postal voting and out of these applications, 43 have been rejected.

It is mentioned that 25 of the applications have been rejected due to administrative shortcomings in the police.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the Special Investigation Unit of the Police Headquarters has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that Valvettithurai police officers, whose applications were rejected, will be granted leave to vote on the day of the presidential election.