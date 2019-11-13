Final rallies of presidential frontrunners today

-

As all types of canvassing and campaigning activities for the Presidential Election 2019 are set to conclude by midnight today (13), the final rallies of the leading candidates will take place within the course of today.

The Election Commission said all posters, banners, and cutouts related to the forthcoming Presidential Election, which is scheduled for November 16th, will also be removed.

Accordingly, the presidential hopefuls are not allowed to carry out their campaigning activities via digital and printed media, the Commission said further, adding that legal action cannot be directly sought against the promotional activities through social media platforms. However, the Commission stressed that it would take legal action if it receives written evidence against such election law violations.



In the meantime, the final rally of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take place at Homagama town this evening, while New Democratic Front’s presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa’s final rally is to be held at Central Colombo.

The final rally of National People’s Power candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake will happen at Maharagama town.