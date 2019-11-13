PAFFREL requests Facebook to control election propaganda during silent period

-

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) organization has made a request to Facebook to monitor and control election propaganda and canvassing during the ‘cooling period’ of Presidential Election 2019.

Executive Director of PAFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that a written request has been made to the Facebook company on the matter.

Meanwhile, all forms of canvassing and campaigning activities for the Presidential Election 2019 are set to conclude as the ‘silent period’ commences at midnight today (13).

The Election Commission urged the presidential candidates not to carry out any promotional activities via social media platforms.

The Election Commission, however, said legal action cannot directly be taken against carrying out election campaigns via social media. If written evidence of such activities is received, the Election Commission is all set to seek legal action against them.