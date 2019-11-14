Showers possible in sea areas from Puttalam to Hambantota

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50-75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the afternoon or night. A few showers may occur in the sea areas to the east of the island, the Meteorology Department said further.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.