All schools closed tomorrow

The Ministry of Education stated that all schools in the country will be closed tomorrow (15) owing to the Presidential Election 2019 set to be held on Saturday (16).

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Education stated that the schools have been closed down following the request of the National Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, the Ministry stated that all schools which are to be used as polling centers will be handed over to Grama Niladharis for election activities after school hours.