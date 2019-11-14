All liquor stores to be closed on Nov. 16th & 17th

-

The Excise Department has decided to close all liquor stores on the 16th and 17th of November, in view of the Presidential Election 2019.

The Commissioner General of Excise Department was taken as per a request made by the Election Commission to facilitate a free and fair election.

Accordingly, nearly 1,000 excise officers will be deployed island-wide to in search of those who violate the Excide Department’s orders, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe said.

The Presidential Election 2019 is scheduled to take place this Saturday (16) and is contested by 35 candidates. All types of campaigning activities came to an end at midnight yesterday (13).