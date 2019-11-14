4,000 officers for prez poll monitoring - PAFFREL

November 14, 2019   12:18 pm

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says a total number of 4,000 officers will be deployed to observe the Presidential Election 2019.

The Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated this addressing a media briefing held at Colombo yesterday (13).

Out of this total, nearly 3,000 election observers will be deployed to monitor the process inside polling stations, he added.

In the meantime, 225 vehicles will be put in use for mobile election observation operations.

Mr. Hettiarachchi further stated that 105 election observers are to be deployed to monitor the ballot paper counting process.

