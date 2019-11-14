Defence Ministry launches SMS alert service

-

The Ministry of Defence has introduced an SMS alert service as a novel concept in disseminating important news of national security and emergencies to the general public.

The aptly named, ‘MOD ALERTS’ SMS Service will inform authentic news on national security issues and disaster management emergencies, encompassing the whole country and also news clarifications of national security concern, the Ministry said issuing a release.

The new service was launched by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, General (Retd) SHS Kottegoda, yesterday (13).

This new service, mooted by the Defence Ministry is a long-felt need that will not only keep the general public abreast of true information but also be an effective tool to prevent the spread of rumours and disinformation that may lead to panic and public commotion.

This new service is another part of the re-launching of the Ministry’s official website, www.defence.lk in late August, this year.

Making the opening remarks, the Coordinating Secretary and Advisor to the Secretary Defence Suren Dayaratne explained the purpose of the ‘MOD ALERT’ service and its benefits.

The service is the result of the corporation between the Ministry of Defence, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and all Telecommunications Service Providers.

Multiple telecommunications companies have joined hands with the Ministry of Defence for the operation of the new SMS alert service.

The new service will be channelled through the Media Centre of the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the office of the Chief of National Intelligence.

The Military Spokesman and Director of the Media Centre, Major General Sumith Atapattu has appreciated all the partner Service Providers for their unrelenting cooperation and support for a national cause and expressed confidence that this new service will prove to be a success in public information broadcasting.

Senior Ministry officials, Chief of National Intelligence, Military Liaison Officer, TRC representatives, heads of partner Telecom Companies, Tri Forces, Police and Civil Security Department spokesmen were also present at the launching ceremony held at the Ministry Auditorium, yesterday (13).