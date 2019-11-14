Veteran coach Yogananda Wijesundara passes away

-

Veteran Sri Lankan athletics coach Yogananda Wijesundara has passed away at the age of 75.

According to family sources, the veteran coach who is lovingly known as ‘Yoga’ had passed away this morning (14).

Mr Wijesundara is a highly respected figure in Sri Lankan athletics with over 50 years of service to the country.

He had served as the Sri Lanka coach and later as the director of the Sports Science Institute. He also briefly served as an advisor to the Sports Minister.