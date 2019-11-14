EC receives over 3,800 complaints regarding prez poll

EC receives over 3,800 complaints regarding prez poll

November 14, 2019   04:21 pm

-

The Election Commission has so far received a total number of 3,821 complaints regarding the Presidential Election.

Accordingly, from October 8th to November 13th, the Commission has received 3,687 complaints regarding election law violations, 27 complaints on election violence and 107 other complaints.

During the 24 hours which ended at 4.30 pm yesterday (13), the Commission has received 92 complaints.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Spokesperson said they have received 111 complaints regarding election law violations and 105 other complaints concerning the election.

A total of 83 persons have been arrested over these complaints, the Police said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories