School security officer arrested for distributing election leaflets

School security officer arrested for distributing election leaflets

November 14, 2019   05:40 pm

-

An individual has been arrested with handouts containing election propaganda has been arrested in Weerakodiyana, Dummalasuriya.

The Dummalasuriya police have made the arrest today (14), when the suspect had been handing out the leaflets from house to house in the Weerakodiyana area.

Along with the suspect, the police have seized 155 handouts, 30 envelopes and the motor bicycle the suspect traveled.

Reportedly, the 27 year old suspect has been identified to be a resident of Lower Weerakodiyana area.

It has been revealed that the suspect serves as a security officer at a school in the Madampe Police Division.

Dummalasuriya Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories