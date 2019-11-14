Traffic restricted to one lane on Hatton-Bogawantalawa road
An earth slip in Dickoya Watta in Hatton has caused obstruction to vehicular traffic on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa main road.
The earth slip has occurred at around 4 pm this evening (14), stated Ada Derana reporter.
Accordingly, the traffic on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa main road has been restricted to one lane.
Police suspect that a mound of earth has collapsed due to a leak in a pipe that had provided drinking water to workers in a plantation situated above the main road.
Hatton police said they had notified the Norwood Road Development Authority to remove the mound of earth that had fallen into the main road.