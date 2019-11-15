Elections Chief sounds warning over social media

November 14, 2019   11:31 pm

The Chairman of the Elections Commission of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Deshapriya, says that the commission continues to receive complaints regarding the spread of misinformation, hate speech, posts and images promoting candidates on social media.

In a special address to the media, he said that false statements claiming to be from the Chairman of the Election Commission has once again started to spread on social media and that steps were taken to remove them after informing Facebook representatives.

He warned social media users that if this situation continues to persist they would have to resort to blocking social media in the country. 

