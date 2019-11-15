EC requests public servants to perform impartial election duties

-

Election Commission has appealed to all the public servants, who are assigned for election duties, to be unbiased during the voting period tomorrow (16).

Issuing a media release, the Commission said all public servants, from part-time assistants to selection officers, should pay due attention in this regard in order to carry out their duties properly.

The Commission advised the public servants not to fear any sort of pressurization they receive as they are only under the obligation of Election Commission and the judiciary.