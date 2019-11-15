President was successful in establishing a new political culture  Presidential Secretary

President was successful in establishing a new political culture  Presidential Secretary

November 15, 2019   11:46 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena was successful in establishing a new political culture in the country by taking steadfast and bold decisions to eliminate bribery and corruption from the government mechanism, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne said.

The Secretary made these comments at a ceremony organized by the Presidential Staff to felicitate the service of President Sirisena, at Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (14).

The Secretary pointed out that President Sirisena implemented the most number of development projects in the country bringing benefits to millions of people living across the country.

The President who practiced decorum and humbleness has become an exemplary leader who not only curtailed his powers but also his tenure, he said. 

A significant development in physical and spiritual aspects has been achieved during last five years and the President was able to win over the trust and friendship of the international community, he added.

-PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories