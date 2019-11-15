Prima hikes wheat flour price

-

The price of Prima wheat flour per kilogram is to be increased by Rs. 8.50 from midnight yesterday (14), according to wheat flour dealers.

Accordingly, the revised Prima wheat flour price stands at Rs. 104.50.

Bakery owners pointed out that, in line with the wheat flour price hike, bakery products may also see an increase in their prices.

In September, Prima Ceylon (Private) Limited hiked the wheat flour price by Rs. 5.50. However, few days later the Ministry of Agriculture announced that wheat flour companies had agreed to scrap the price hike and sell wheat flour at the previous price.