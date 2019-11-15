Indian passenger busted with gold worth over Rs. 15 Mn

November 15, 2019   02:01 pm

The attempt of an Indian passenger to smuggle out gold worth over Rs 15 million has been busted by a security officer at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The arrest was made last evening (14) at the departure terminal of the Airport.

He was apprehended at around 3.35 pm yesterday when he was about to board Air India AI 274 scheduled for Chennai, India.

The contraband concealed inside the arrestee’s luggage had contained pieces of gold weighing 90g and 1kg 340g of liquid gold.

The arrestee and the contraband have been handed over to the Customs officers attached to the Katunayake Airport for onward investigations.

