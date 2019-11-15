Prima now says no hike in wheat flour price

-

The Bakery Owners’ Association says that the Prima Ceylon company has now informed them that the price of wheat flour will not be increased as previously notified.

Earlier today, wheat flour dealers said that the Prima company had decided to increase the price of wheat flour by Rs. 8.50 with effect from midnight yesterday (14).

However, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that approval has not been granted for such an increase in wheat flour price and that any such increase is unlawful.

Therefore traders who sell wheat flour at an increased price without approval will be raided and severe legal action taken, the CAA said.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution also issued a release stating that an increase of wheat four price will not be permitted, despite media reports of a price hike.

Such a price change is only possible upon receiving the consent of the Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living and the approval of the CAA and the Cabinet, it said.

The release added that the enforcement of the aforementioned price change which has not followed due process of the government will not be permitted.