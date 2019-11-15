Over 50 on election duty hospitalized due to food poisoning
File Photo.

Over 50 on election duty hospitalized due to food poisoning

November 15, 2019   04:17 pm

-

More than 50 officials who were on election duty at the Royal College in Colombo have been hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. 

Police said that 54 officials were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after they started to show symptoms such as stomach pain vomiting after partaking in lunch provided to them.

The hospitalized individuals include officials who had arrived for election duty as well as personnel from the Civil Security Division. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories