US Embassy dismisses alleged video statement by State Dept. as fake

The Embassy of the United States in Colombo says the video on the citizenship of SLPP’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which is currently being circulated in social media, is fake.

The spokeswoman of the US Embassy Nancy VanHorn confirmed that this video is forged and distorted.

A video which allegedly contains a statement from the spokesperson of the US State Department was released to the social media today (15).

When Ada Derana contacted the US Department of Justice regarding an alleged press release on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship, it was revealed that this statement is also manipulated.