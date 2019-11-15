US Embassy dismisses alleged video statement by State Dept. as fake

November 15, 2019   08:34 pm

-

The Embassy of the United States in Colombo says the video on the citizenship of SLPP’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which is currently being circulated in social media, is fake.

The spokeswoman of the US Embassy Nancy VanHorn confirmed that this video is forged and distorted.

A video which allegedly contains a statement from the spokesperson of the US State Department was released to the social media today (15).

When Ada Derana contacted the US Department of Justice regarding an alleged press release on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship, it was revealed that this statement is also manipulated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories