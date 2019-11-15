Special joint operation unit to address election emergencies

-

A special Joint Election Emergencies Operation Unit has been established to prevent disruptions that the voting process and election duties may face due to natural disasters and emergencies.

The Joint Election Emergencies Operation Unit will be in effect from 14th to 19th of November.

The Election Commission, the Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management & Livestock Development, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the Tri-forces, the Police and all other partner institutions will work in coordination for this joint establishment.

The Election Commission said the office of this special unit is set up at the DMC’s premises.

The public is urged to inform the Joint Election Emergencies Operation Unit on any disaster situations that may affect the proceedings of the Presidential Election via following contact numbers: 0702 117 117 / 0113 668 032 / 0113 668 028 / 0113 668 029 / 0113 668 030.

The public can also call the DMC on 117.

Accordingly, the following public institutions have partnered for this special unit:

Election Commission Office of Sri Lanka (ECoSL)

Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management and Livestock Development

Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) and Tri Forces

Disaster Management Centre (DMC)

Joint Election Emergencies Operations Unit (JEEOps)

District Election Emergencies Coordinating Office (DEECO)

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Power and Energy

Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology

Ministry of Transport

Ministry of Petroleum

Ministry of Mass Media and Information

Sri Lanka Police and Special Task Force

Civil Security Department (CSD)

Department of Meteorology

Irrigation Department

National Building and Research Organization (NBRO)

National Disaster Relief Services Center (NDRSC)

Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC)

Road Development Authority (RDA)

Fire Brigade – Local Government Municipalities

1990 Ambulance Service- Suwaseriya

International and National Presidential Election Observers