Ada Derana ready for election coverage featuring state-of-the-art technology

-

As the entire country awaits eager and anticipation for the long-awaited Presidential Election, Derana media network looks forward to bring the viewers a revolutionary 24-hour election coverage visual experience, ‘Sri Lanka Decides’ which kicks off tomorrow morning (16).

With the commencement of voting at 7.00 am, Ada Derana 24 plans to present the latest facts, figures and views from all across the island using the state-of-the-art technology for the election day coverage.

The viewers can stay can look forward to a comprehensive coverage Ada Derana 24, TV Derana, FM Derana and Ada Derana websites to catch the latest updates of the entire process of the Presidential Election 2019 to elect the 7th Executive President of the country.

Commencing with Derana Aruna programme at 6.30 am tomorrow on Ada Derana 24, ‘Sri Lanka Decides 2019’ election coverage will continue to bring in the updates through the island-wide network of provincial correspondents.

The coverage of the election results will start with the special segment ‘Sri Lanka Decides Election Night Live’ right after the main news bulleting at 6.55 pm tomorrow evening. Subsequently, when the results begin to stream in, Derana media network is awaiting to bring the viewers verified results straight from Sri Lanka’s most high-tech news studio, Studio 4, with a whole new and improved visual experience brought to you by an international team of broadcast experts and technicians.