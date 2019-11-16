Afternoon thundershowers in four provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m. with fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm expected at some places.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern Province and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Western, Northern and Eastern sea areas to the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be easterly to north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.