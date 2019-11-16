Sajith and Gotabaya cast their votes

November 16, 2019   09:44 am

Two of the main candidates who are contesting today’s Presidential Election have already cast their respective votes at designated polling centers.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa exercised his franchise at the Sri Vivekarama Temple in Mirihana, Nugegoda at around 8.00 a.m. this morning (16).

Meanwhile the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Front (NDF) Sajith Premadasa cast his vote at the polling center in the Suranimala Primary School at Weerawila, Tissamaharama at around 7.15 a.m.

As per the media guidelines issued by the Elections Commission, the photographs and video footage of the presidential candidates casting their votes cannot be published before voting ends at 5.00 p.m. this evening. 

