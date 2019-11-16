President urges public to exercise votes

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says exercising one’s franchise is the prime responsibility and obligation of the citizens of a country where democracy is strengthened.

Issuing a special statement in view of the Presidential Election 2019, the President said the preferable circumstances have been ensured across the country to facilitate the public to exercise their votes freely.

Under the instructions of the President, the Tri-forces and the Police personnel have been prepared all necessary measures in this regard, the President said further.

He urged the public not to be deceived by false propaganda and rumours and to cast their votes at their respective polling stations.