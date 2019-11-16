Presidential Election: Nearly 25% voter turnout within 3 hours

November 16, 2019   11:02 am

-

Nearly 25 percent of the total number of voters have exercised their ballots as of 10.00 am as the voting for the Presidential Election 2019 kicked off early this morning.

Accordingly, 25% of voter turnout was reported from Galle electoral district, while 30% was reported from Kandy, Anuradhapura, Matara, Mannar, and Gampaha.

The voter turnout of the Polonnaruwa electoral district was reported as 20% nearly an hour ago.

So far the highest voter turnout is reported from Ratnapura electoral district, which stands at 44% and the second-highest turnout is from Nuwara Eliya (40%).

In the meantime, 25% of total voters from  Trincomalee and Vavuniya electoral districts had cast their votes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories