Presidential Election: Nearly 25% voter turnout within 3 hours

Nearly 25 percent of the total number of voters have exercised their ballots as of 10.00 am as the voting for the Presidential Election 2019 kicked off early this morning.

Accordingly, 25% of voter turnout was reported from Galle electoral district, while 30% was reported from Kandy, Anuradhapura, Matara, Mannar, and Gampaha.

The voter turnout of the Polonnaruwa electoral district was reported as 20% nearly an hour ago.

So far the highest voter turnout is reported from Ratnapura electoral district, which stands at 44% and the second-highest turnout is from Nuwara Eliya (40%).

In the meantime, 25% of total voters from Trincomalee and Vavuniya electoral districts had cast their votes.