President casts his vote

President Maithripala Sirisena, who decided not to seek a re-run for the office of President in this year’s election, has exercised his presidential vote this morning (16).

He cast his ballot at the Sri Vidyaloka Viharaya in Polonnaruwa along with First Lady Jayanthi Sirisena and other family members.

Before voting, the President had sought blessings from the clergy.

The President engaged in friendly conversations with the people who had turned up to cast their votes at the temple premises.