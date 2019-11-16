Presidential Election: Voter turnout exceeds 50% so far

-

Out of the total number of registered voters, over 50% have exercised their vote as of 12.00 noon today (16).

The Presidential Election 2019 is currently underway at 12,845 polling stations island-wide.

Accordingly, 40% turnout was reported from Gampaha and Colombo, while 50% was reported from Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara electoral districts.

The highest percentage of voter turnout so far is reported from Hambantota and Kandy electoral districts.

As of 12 noon today, the percentages of voters who have registered their presidential votes in each electoral district are as follows:

Gampaha - 40%

Colombo - 40%

Nuwara Eliya - 50%

Galle - 50%

Matara - 50%

Hambantota - 55%

Kandy - 55%

Jaffna - 44%

Kilinochchi - 49%

Mullaitivu - 45%

Kalutara -50%

Kurunegala -55%

Matale - 56%

Vavuniya - 50%

Kegalle - 45%

Ampara - 39%

Batticaloa - 40%

Trincomalee - 48%

Mannar - 48%

