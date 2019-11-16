Prime Minister exercises his presidential vote

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has cast his vote for the Presidential Election 2019 at Royal College, Colombo this morning (16).

The Premier’s wife, Prof. Maithree Wickremesinghe also cast her vote at the Royal College premises.

In addition, Minsiter Patali Champika Ranawaka voted at the polling station at D.S. Senanayake College in Colombo while Minister Ravi Karunanayake and MP Udaya Gammanpila exercised his vote at Jayanthipura Baudda Mandiraya in Battaramulla.