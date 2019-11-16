Anura Kumara casts his vote

-

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who entered the presidential race from National Movement for People’s Power, has cast his ballot this morning (16).

It is reported that he exercised his franchise at the polling station set up at the Saykoji Montessori in Panchikawatte.

The Presidential vote to elect the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka kicked off at 7.00 am today and the voters are urged to cast their votes at their respective polling stations at the earliest possible.

The voting is taking place at 12,845 polling stations across the island under tight security of over 68,000 Police and civil defence personnel.

It was earlier reported that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa and New Democratic Front’s contender Minister Sajith Premadasa also exercised their votes this morning.