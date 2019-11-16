Opposition Leader exercises his franchise at Medamulana

November 16, 2019   02:41 pm

-

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has registered his presidential vote this morning (16) at Medamulana.

He arrives at the D.A. Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya along with his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa, eldest son MP Namal Rajapaksa and other family members.

Former Speaker of the Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa cast his vote at the D.A. Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya early this morning.

In the meantime, Opposition Leader’s brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is contesting in the Presidential race this year, excersiced his franchise at Sri Vivekarama Temple in Mirihana, Nugegoda.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories