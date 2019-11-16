Opposition Leader exercises his franchise at Medamulana

-

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has registered his presidential vote this morning (16) at Medamulana.

He arrives at the D.A. Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya along with his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa, eldest son MP Namal Rajapaksa and other family members.

Former Speaker of the Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa cast his vote at the D.A. Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya early this morning.

In the meantime, Opposition Leader’s brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is contesting in the Presidential race this year, excersiced his franchise at Sri Vivekarama Temple in Mirihana, Nugegoda.