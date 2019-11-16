Voter turnout in 6 electoral districts increases to 70%

-

Presidential Election’s voter turnout in many electoral districts was reported as 70 percent at around 2.00 pm this afternoon (16).

Voting for the election kicked off at 7.00 am today at 12,845 polling station across the island.

Accordingly, 70% of voters in Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Ratnapura, Kandy, Hambantota and Matale have registered their votes as of 2.00 pm in the afternoon.

In the meantime, 60% of voter turnout was reported from Trincomalee, Kurunegala and Colombo electoral districts.

In Kalutara, Puttalam, Nuwara Eliya and Gampaha electoral districts, the percentage of voter turnout has increased to 65.

67% of voters in Galle electoral district have so far cast their ballots, according to reports.