Voter turnout in 6 electoral districts increases to 70%

Voter turnout in 6 electoral districts increases to 70%

November 16, 2019   02:51 pm

-

Presidential Election’s voter turnout in many electoral districts was reported as 70 percent at around 2.00 pm this afternoon (16).

Voting for the election kicked off at 7.00 am today at 12,845 polling station across the island.

Accordingly, 70% of voters in Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Ratnapura, Kandy, Hambantota and Matale have registered their votes as of 2.00 pm in the afternoon.

In the meantime, 60% of voter turnout was reported from Trincomalee, Kurunegala and Colombo electoral districts.

In Kalutara, Puttalam, Nuwara Eliya and Gampaha electoral districts, the percentage of voter turnout has increased to 65.

67% of voters in Galle electoral district have so far cast their ballots, according to reports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories