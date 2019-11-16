Prez poll voting period largely peaceful so far - CaFFE

-

Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) says the voting process of the Presidential Election 2019 is largely peaceful so far.

The local election monitoring organization has received several reports on minor incidents from Mannar, Badulla and Matugama areas.

The presidential vote commenced at 7.00 am this morning and it will come to an end at 5.00 pm in the evening. The Election Commission decided to extend the voting period for the poll considering the length of the ballot paper, which is more than 2 feet long.

Thousands of military and Police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the process.

The Election Commission advised the public to comply with election laws and to maintain peace during the voting period and afterwards.

In the meantime, the CaFFE had set off 2,200 election observers to monitor the voting and ballot paper counting processes.