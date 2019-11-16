79% voter turnout from Ratnapura thus far

-

The voter turnout of Presidential Election in many electoral districts was reported as 75 percent at around 3.30 pm this afternoon (16).

Voting for the election kicked off at 7.00 am today at 12,845 polling station across the island.

Accordingly, 75% of voters in Hambantota, Matale, Kandy, Monaragala, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Gampaha electoral districts have registered their votes as of 3.30 pm in the afternoon.

In the meantime, the highest voter turnout was reported from Ratnapura which is 79%.

In Ampara, Kurunegala and Colombo electoral districts, 70% voters have exercised their franchise while 77% from Polonnaruwa.

72% of voters in Galle, Matara and Vavuniya electoral districts have so far cast their ballots, according to reports.

From Trincomalee, 73% of voter turnout was reported and 72% had voted in Puttalam.