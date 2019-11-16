Voter turnout at close of polls
November 16, 2019 06:55 pm
The overall voter turnout of multiple electoral districts for the Presidential Election 2019 has exceeded 80%.
At the close of voting, the highest voter turnout was reported from Ratnapura and Monaragala electoral districts which was 84%.
According to reports, 80% of the registered voters from Badulla, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Ampara, Kalutara and Colombo had cast their ballots.
In Galle, Matara, Matale and Kurunegala electoral divisions over 80% of voter turnout was reported.
The overall percentages of total voters who had exercised their franchise today (16) are as follows:
Badulla - 80%
Polonnaruwa - 80%
Anuradhapura - 80%
Hambantota - 80%
Nuwara Eliya - 80%
Kandy - 80%
Ampara - 80%
Kalurata - 80%
Colombo - 80%
Galle, Matale, Matara and Kurunegala - over 80%
Puttalam - 75%
Kilinochchi - 73%
Jaffna - 66%
Batticaloa - 77%
Gampaha - 81%
Kegalle - 79%
Trincomalee - 83%
Mullaitivu - 76%
Vavuniya - 75%
Mananr - 71%