Voter turnout at close of polls

-

The overall voter turnout of multiple electoral districts for the Presidential Election 2019 has exceeded 80%.

At the close of voting, the highest voter turnout was reported from Ratnapura and Monaragala electoral districts which was 84%.

According to reports, 80% of the registered voters from Badulla, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Ampara, Kalutara and Colombo had cast their ballots.

In Galle, Matara, Matale and Kurunegala electoral divisions over 80% of voter turnout was reported.

The overall percentages of total voters who had exercised their franchise today (16) are as follows:

Badulla - 80%

Polonnaruwa - 80%

Anuradhapura - 80%

Hambantota - 80%

Nuwara Eliya - 80%

Kandy - 80%

Ampara - 80%

Kalurata - 80%

Colombo - 80%

Galle, Matale, Matara and Kurunegala - over 80%

Puttalam - 75%

Kilinochchi - 73%

Jaffna - 66%

Batticaloa - 77%

Gampaha - 81%

Kegalle - 79%

Trincomalee - 83%

Mullaitivu - 76%

Vavuniya - 75%

Mananr - 71%