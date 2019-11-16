President Sirisena satisfied with his tenure as President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that he was satisfied with his tenure as President of Sri Lanka as he was able to deliver many things he promised for the country and the people.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the Presidential Election, he says that the first challenge of the new President would be to form a corruption-free cabinet.

The President said he removed the infinite power of an Executive President and assigned them under the parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers, independent commissions and the judiciary.

Further, he reduced the tenure of a President to 5 years from the 6 years he was elected to, said President Sirisena.

President says that he believes he implemented complete democracy and freedom – press freedom- during his term, despite it backfiring on him through serious defamation and rumors against him on Social media.

He says he was able to accomplish something that no leader until 2015 was able to; no murder, political revenge, physical harassment, damage to property occurred through state intervention during his tenure, he said. Accordingly, no state gun was fired at any civilian over political revenge.

However, stating that it is not a secret that there were gave crises within the government owing to non-personal, policy and political conflicts between him and parties in his government, President Maithripala Sirisena says they missed out on important duties towards the country and the people.

The President stated that, during his tenure, he eliminated 99 percent of international influences, pressurizing, threats and allegations of human rights violations against the country.

President Sirisena said he is the only leader who appointed Presidential Commissions with judicial powers to probe into corruption within their own government.

President Maithripala Sirisena says that Sri Lanka faces many challenges tomorrow; to break free of poverty, and completely eliminate fear, suspicion, and distrust among races – especially through language.