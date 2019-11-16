Ada Derana election coverage featuring latest technology & international experts

-

Ada Derana is bringing the viewers a whole new and improved visual experience of the Presidential Election 2019 backed by an international team of broadcast experts and technicians.

As the entire country awaits with eager and anticipation for the much-anticipated Presidential Election, Derana media network is bringing a 24-hour election coverage with a revolutionary visual experience, ‘Sri Lanka Decides’ which kicked off this morning (16).

With the commencement of voting at 7.00 am, Ada Derana 24 presented the latest facts, figures, and coverage from all across the island using state-of-the-art technology for the Election Day broadcast.

Commencing with Derana Aruna programme at 6.30 a.m. this morning on Ada Derana 24, ‘Sri Lanka Decides 2019’ election coverage brought in the updates in coordination with its island-wide network of provincial correspondents.

The viewers can look forward to comprehensive coverage on the entire process of the Presidential Election 2019 to elect the 7th Executive President of the country, through Ada Derana 24, TV Derana, FM Derana, and Ada Derana websites.

The live coverage of the election results commenced right after the main news bulleting at 6.55 pm this evening with the special segment ‘Sri Lanka Decides Election Night Live’.

Subsequently, when the results begin to stream in, Derana media network is eagerly waiting to bring the viewers verified results straight from Sri Lanka’s most high-tech news studio, Studio 24.