First result of 2019 Presidential Election released

The first result of the 2019 Presidential Election has been released by the Elections Commission, a short while ago.

Accordingly the Postal Vote result of the Galle District has been released.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes in first with the highest number of votes after polling a total of 25,099 (67.49%) postal votes.

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has obtained 9,093 (24.45%) postal votes.

Meanwhile NMPP presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has obtained 2,450 (6.59%) postal votes while Mahesha Senanayake has received 301 (0.81%)votes.

FSP’s Dumida Nagamuwa comes in fifth with 52 postal votes in the Galle District.