NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has obtained the highest number of postal votes in the Vanni District.

Premadasa comes in top after polling 8,402 postal votes (79.30%) while SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is second with 1,703 postal votes (16.07%).

NMPP’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake has polled 147 (1.39%) postal votes and M.K. Shivajilingam is fourth with 144 postal votes (1.36%).