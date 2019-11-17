Ratnapura District postal vote results out

-

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has received the highest number of postal votes in the Ratnapura District.

The former Defence Secretary has obtained 19,061 postal votes (65.72%) while NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa comes in second with 7,940 votes (27.37%).

NMPP presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 1,678 votes (5.79%) while NPP’s Mahesh Senanayake obtained just 183 votes (0.63%).