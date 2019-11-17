Gotabaya tops Gampaha postal votes - SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained the highest number of postal votes from the Gampaha district. He obtained 30,918 postal votes earning him a percentage of 65.3%. Trailing him, NDF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa came second with 12,125 postal votes (25.64%). NMPP Presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 3181 postal votes (6.73%) while NPP candidate Mahesh Senanayake received 700 postal votes (1.48%).

