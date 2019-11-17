Ambalangoda polling division results

November 17, 2019   03:39 am

The official presidential election results of the Ambalangoda polling division in the Galle Electoral District have been released.

SLPP’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained the highest number of votes with 41,528 (65.78%) in total.

Sajith Premadasa of the New Democratic Front (NDF) is second with 17,793 (28.19%) votes and Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in third place with 2,480 (3.93%) votes.

Mahesh Senanayake of the NPP is next with 234 votes (0.37%) votes in the Ambalangoda polling division.

