Trincomalee postal vote results out

The result of the postal votes for the Trincomalee district has been released by the Elections Commission.

Sajith Premadasa, NDF presidential candidate, secured the first place in the district with 7,871 postal votes.

SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained 5,089 votes in the postal voting in Trincomalee district.

Meanwhile, NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake came in third with 610 postal votes.

M.L.A.M Hizbullah garnered 74 postal votes from the district.