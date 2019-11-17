Gotabaya on top in Colombo District postal votes

Gotabaya on top in Colombo District postal votes

November 17, 2019   03:59 am

-

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained the most number of postal votes in the Colombo District at the Presidential Election 2019, beating rival candidate Sajith Premadasa by a large margin.

Rajapaksa has obtained a total of 21,717 postal votes (65.88%) in the Colombo District while Premadasa is second with 8,294 postal votes (25.16%).

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes in at third place with 2,229 (6.76%) postal votes.

Mahesh Senanayake and Rohan Pallewatte have obtained 552 and 37 postal votes respectively. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories