Gotabaya on top in Colombo District postal votes

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has obtained the most number of postal votes in the Colombo District at the Presidential Election 2019, beating rival candidate Sajith Premadasa by a large margin.

Rajapaksa has obtained a total of 21,717 postal votes (65.88%) in the Colombo District while Premadasa is second with 8,294 postal votes (25.16%).

NMPP candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake comes in at third place with 2,229 (6.76%) postal votes.

Mahesh Senanayake and Rohan Pallewatte have obtained 552 and 37 postal votes respectively.