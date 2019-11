-

The results of the Badulla Electoral District’s postal votes have been released with Gotabaya Rajapaksa coming in first place.

The SLPP candidate has polled 21,772 postal votes (60.80%) to claim the top spot while Sajith Premadasa is in second place with 11,532 votes (32.20).

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is third with 2,046 votes (5.71%).