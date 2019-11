-

Sajith Premadasa has obtained the highest number of postal votes in the Digamadulla Electoral District.

The NDF candidate leads with 11,261 postal votes (47.67%) while SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a close second with 10,831 (45.85%) votes.

NMPP’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in third with 1,134 votes (4.80%).